PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Some people in Phoenix scored free pizza from Domino's Pizza as part of Fire Prevention Week.
The Phoenix Fire Department teamed up with the pizza chain to promote fire safety. Firefighters helped Domino's employees deliver pizzas.
When they arrived at the home, firefighters checked it for working smoke alarms. If the alarms worked, the customer's order was free.
If the smoke alarms didn't work, the firefighters replaced the batteries or installed a new smoke alarm for free.
"To us, this is a win-win situation in which the customer, it's either going to end up with a free pizza or with a battery and their smoke detector in working order," said Jean Rodriguez with Domino's Pizza.
For some of the deliveries, firefighters arrived in a fire engine. They wanted to get the word out about fire safety.
"The whole deal with Fire Prevention Week is trying to make sure everyone understands smoke alarms. Test them monthly, replace them when they expire, make sure you have one on every floor, in every bedroom, outside of every bedroom," said Deputy Fire Marshall Brian Scholl with the Phoenix Fire Department.
Scholl said 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms are easy to install and last a decade. If there's an older smoke alarm in the house, there's also a 10-year lithium battery homeowners can install.
"Technology is great these days," Scholl said.