PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The American Red Cross has declared a national blood shortage for the first time ever as the new Covid surge shuts down centers and keeps donors away. Now, a Valley family worries what this could mean for their 6-year-old daughter, who relies on blood donations to stay alive.
Adelyn Troutman spends an entire day inside Phoenix Children's Hospital every three weeks. On Wednesday, she got her 95th blood transfusion. Her mom says she wouldn't be alive without it. Adelyn was born with a rare disorder that prevents her body from producing red blood cells. But there is one thing that is keeping her alive.
"Her cure is people donating blood," Adelyn's mother, Kami Troutman, said. Adelyn spends a day at Phoenix Children's Hospital every three weeks.
"She requires blood transfusions on a regular basis," Troutman said. "Blood donations are huge for us. That's what is keeping her alive."
Her mother, Kami, has always worried about her daughter's health, but there is a new concern now.
"Not knowing if there is going to be a unit available for her is just absolutely terrifying," Troutman said.
The American Red Cross has declared a first-ever national blood crisis.
"Right now, we are down to less than a day on some critical blood types," Roy Rodriguez, the donor recruitment account manager with the American Red Cross, said.
Not enough people are donating blood, and Covid-19 is leading to blood drive cancelations.
"In January, we had to cancel 60 in the first week," Rodriguez said.
"It's crucial people step up and donate blood as soon as possible," communications manager at Vitalant Sue Thew said.
Thew said 600 people would need to donate every single day in Arizona to provide enough blood for hospitals.
"We can't afford to have patient care sacrificed just because we don't have ample blood supply," Thew said.
As for Adelyn, she is grateful to those stepping up at this time, keeping her and others alive.
"Thank you for donating blood," Adelyn said as she blew a kiss.
You can still donate even if you have had Covid; you just need to wait until you are symptom-free for two weeks before rolling up your sleeve. Vitalant is also offering tickets to the Arizona Renaissance Festival if you donate in January. If you’d like to donate, click here.