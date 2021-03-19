PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix family is moving into an old school bus and plans to travel around the country in it.
"We've gotten a lot of support from people, and we've got a lot of people who just think we're completely insane for doing this," said Kaleb Stewart.
They bought the former Gilbert Public Schools bus at an auction for just under five grand.
"The whole goal is to be in this completely for under twenty thousand and be off the grid," Kaleb said. The past year shaped the Stewart family's inspiration to move into the bus.
"My mom passed away in December due to COVID," said Erin Stewart. "And this whole pandemic just kind of brought to light just that we want to spend more time with our family, with our kids."
There's still a lot of work to do, but the family of five is aiming to move into their new 300-square-foot home on wheels by the end of May when their lease ends at their current home.
"Get it to where we can live in it. Get it to where everyone has a bed; everyone has a place to drink and eat," Kaleb said.
They plan to fine-tune the project as they go. "Yeah, it's uh, it's definitely experimenting," Kaleb said, laughing.
But with everyone pitching in, the bus is already bringing the Stewarts closer. "We just love being able to be with the family," Erin said.
And the couple is looking forward to using their travels to homeschool their three kids.
"Like how cool would it be to teach our kids about Gettysburg in Gettysburg?" Kaleb said.
An adventure of a lifetime, where the biggest thrill for the Stewarts might just be spending time together.