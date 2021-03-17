PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A little-known City of Phoenix program that helps families in the aftermath of a tragedy could see a $15 million budget boost if the city council signs off in April. When tragedy strikes, first responders like Phoenix Firefighter Scott Douglas answer the call, so does Melissa Ziervogel with the Community Assistance Program that will soon be called Community Advocacy Program.
"We go out for the citizens of Phoenix who have suffered a traumatic event," said Ziervogel.
Ziervogel and her team, some of which are volunteers, help families after a tragedy with resources, including crisis counseling.
"What we do is so important we are there to help those families when they're at their biggest need," said Ziervogel. And it could be at any scene. "Homicides, suicides, drownings, sexual assaults."
Douglas calls them unsung heroes. "Allowing those people to get the resources they need is a big assistance when someone is going through the worst days of their life," said Douglas.
Now, the Phoenix City Council is voting on their budget next month. Within it, a $15 million boost for the program, which right now only has four vans to cover the 5th largest city in the country.
"It's going to allow us to put more vans in service; we will truly be able to help fire and PD any time they need us," said Ziervogel.