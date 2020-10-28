PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 9-year-old boy from Gilbert went from wheelchair-bound to walking and playing sports thanks to the doctors at Phoenix Children's Hospital.
In 2017, Bryson Quinn was diagnosed with Perthes disease. The disease disrupts blood flow to the head of the femur, causing the bone to die off.
"It was weird, like my hip started hurting that time and it was weird, like, because it came out of nowhere," Bryson said.
"We had a very active, healthy kid that all of a sudden had to be in a wheelchair and couldn't walk or run, very limited activity. So for us, it was really scary to think is our son ever going to have a normal childhood again," Bryson's mom, Sara Quinn, said.
Bryson went through a series of surgeries. From November 2017 to February 2018, he was in a wheelchair. Now he can walk, run and play sports. His baseball team is playing in a tournament in Las Vegas this week.
"Through the doctors at PCH, we've just seen miracles happen with him," said Sara. "I can't say enough about how amazing PCH is. They have helped us in ways like they've become a part of our family."
This Saturday, PCH is holding a virtual run. They are hoping to raise $150,000.
"It's a very expensive hospital to run. It cost us $2.2 million a day, but these extra dollars make a really big difference. One dollar goes a long way," said Tim Harrison, vice president of corporate partnerships and special events at Phoenix Children's Hospital Foundation.
All the money raised helps recruit the best doctors and upgrade to the best equipment to help kids like Bryson. The money will also pay for programs that aren't deemed medically necessary, but PCH thinks they are important when it comes to caring for kids. Those programs including therapy, books in the library, and playrooms and activities.
To register for the 5K or donate to PCH, click/tap here.