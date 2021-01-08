PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A cat rescued from a car engine by the Arizona Humane Society last month is now up for adoption.
It took three hours for the Arizona Humane Society to rescue the cat, named Cindy Lou Who, a 2-year-old Maine Coon.
"I've never had a rescue that complicated," said Ruthie Jesus, who works at the Arizona Humane Society and was involved in the rescue. "I've never done one that tense. I never had that moment of fear or panic of what went wrong."
The cat was stuck and injured. Rescuers jacked up both sides of the car, removed the front tire and wheel to free the cat's tail land legs. But when Jesus wrapped her hand around the cat's body, she found most of Cindy Lou Who's stomach and skin was squeeze between two metal plates. So crews needed to do surgery in the field to free her.
Photos: Cat saved from being stuck inside car engine in Phoenix
Crews with the Arizona Humane Society worked for three hours to rescue a 2-year-old cat from a car engine in Phoenix. Surgery had to be performed on the cat while still in the engine in order to free her. After some rest, the feline is now up for adoption.
"It was very difficult," Jesus said. "She was crying the whole time. She was understandably terrified and I believe in pain. She couldn't see me and what I was doing. There's no way to communicate with a kitty when she was that scared."
Jesus later got a call from the vehicle owner who took the car to the mechanic after Cindy Lou Who was rescued. The mechanic said a piece of the car was missing.
"They did X-rays and they found this poor little baby had ingested one of the fuel injection plugs with fuel on the line and a bunch of wires," Jesus said.
Cindy Lou Who went through more surgeries and has now recovered.
"I think after the rescue was complete and I know the kitty was going to be safe, her life was safe, I found myself very emotional," Jesus said,
Cindy Lou Who is now up for adoption. Those interested in adopting her should schedule an appointment by clicking here.
"I didn't expect her to be remotely friendly. I expected her to be feral. The fact I can hold her, I can pet her, is icing on the cake," said Jesus.