PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One year ago, St. Patrick's Day was when COVID-19 became a reality we couldn't ignore. Bars were closed, and restaurants were limited to take-out only. But one Phoenix restaurant went ahead with its annual bash while St. Patrick's Day 2020 was effectively canceled across the country.
"I was just like… we can't do this, we can't do that, and I am Irish," said Terry Barrett diner.
One Phoenix restaurant, Padre Murphy's, off 43rd Avenue and Bell Road, stayed open and got a lot of criticism and pushback for doing so, even from long-time patrons like Terry Barrett.
"I couldn't do it, just couldn't do it. I'm a nurse, and it was COVID," said Barrett.
"Yeah, there was some definite agitation by some busybodies last year. It was the new frontier no one knew," said Larry Delaney.
Now the restaurant is under new ownership. Larry Delaney, who purchased it in November, says he wanted to bring back the big parking lot celebration, but he couldn't get local leaders on board.
"We couldn't get the permit for the normal big parking lot event we have because of the city, but we were able to come together and bring Irish bands, and St Patty's day rituals are maintaining but keep them inside or on the patio," said Delaney.
But on a day celebrating luck and a pot of gold, he's optimistic about the future.
"But 2022 think about it already; think about it already. We only have 364 days now," said Delaney.
"I had both vaccinations, she's had her first, and we are feeling pretty confident going out," said one customer.
Delaney says this year's celebration will still help the restaurant stay afloat, equivalent to triple what they earn on a weekend night.