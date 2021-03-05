PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sidelined from the stage because of the pandemic, a Phoenix band is finding fame on the internet with their short videos of Instagram and TikTok.
"It's jokes I can't tell to my friends, so now I'm telling them to the internet," said Robbie Pfeffer, the lead singer and frontman for the band Playboy Manbaby.
Before the pandemic, the band had established itself in the Phoenix music scene as a kitschy art-rock band.
"Yeah, just been playing shows locally for a few years, then got to tour around the country," Pfeffer said. But then last March, everything changed.
"We were on tour when we found out about the pandemic, and everything was just like, 'oh wow, South by Southwest isn't happening, the NBA just got canceled. Like, this is pretty serious!'" Pfeffer said. Suddenly the band couldn't play any more shows.
"The whole experience was pretty depressing," Pfeffer said. "And I was pretty down about everything for months and months and months." That's when Pfeffer had an idea.
"The first video was just an introduction of like...umm...I didn't really know what I was gonna do," Pfeffer said.
But what it's become is a viral sensation on Instagram and TikTok. The accounts for Playboy Manbaby have racked up millions of views and thousands of followers. Robbie uses music from the band, a digital camera, and a green screen to create a distinct 90s public-access aesthetic mixed with dad style.
"So it goes between, you know, pop culture and just weird life stuff," Pfeffer said.
And some major sponsors, including Netflix, have taken notice.
The band pools the money they earn from their social media accounts, though the merchandise is still what mainly pays the bills. And even though the pandemic has been painful for musicians like Pfeffer, he says the experience has been as valuable as what they've earned from their newfound social media fame.
"The biggest lesson that I've learned from this entire thing is that you just have to constantly adapt."