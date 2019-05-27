PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - "I'm a veteran of both the Navy and the Army," said Patrick Ziegert, a military and veterans advocate.
Ziegert served in the Navy in the 90s, then was a police officer before re-enlisting in the Army after 9/11. It was during his time in Baghdad tragedy hit his group. He lost several of his friends and once back in the U.S., he found it difficult to transition and find the help he needed.
"Navigating three different health care systems and still not understanding exactly what it was that I needed to address was sort of a challenge," said Ziegert.
He eventually got the help and made a promise to give back to the community of brothers he holds dear to his heart.
"To help ensure folks when they do return have successful re-interrogated and we can get them connected with what they need to when they need to get connected," said Ziegert.
In October, he started a new position with UnitedHealthcare and teamed up with organizations like the Arizona Department of Veterans Services and Victory Place, to help with the unique challenges Arizona's military population deals with daily.
"Members across the state to make sure they are living healthier lives and to help make health care system available to everyone," said Ziegret.
The most impactful work is done at Victory Place, a housing community helping get homeless veterans off the street.
"This place is a godsend for me when I lost my house in the recession," said Terry Tosley, a veteran.
Tosley's story is like many of the other veterans here. First, he lived at Victory Place and now he works for them.
"I was lead here and found some good people and a place to lay my head," said Tosley.
With over 600 active service members and veterans in the state, Ziegert is busy all the time. His personal experience and struggles are giving him the insight to help other veterans.
