SCOTTSDALE
Talavera at the Four Seasons Resort
Scottsdale, AZ 85262
McCormick Ranch Golf Club
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
More information is available online.
Mastro’s Steakhouse
Mastro's Steakhouse in Scottsdale is offering an elaborate Easter brunch (and looking ahead, will also offer a Mother's Day brunch.) Brunch will feature a Grand Buffet with fresh pastries and breads, crab cake or classic egg Benedict, sliced-to-order prime beef, made-to-order omelettes and waffles, Lobster Mashed Potatoes, Crab Gnocchi, Lobster Bisque, smoked and roasted Salmon, sushi towers, seasonal cheeses, and a cascading shellfish bar including chilled crab, lobster, shrimp and oysters.
Brunch served 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
8852 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
$95 per adult
$25 kids ages 6-12
Kids under age 6 eat for free
Voila French Bistro
How about some French food to celebrate the holiday? Voila French Bistro in Scottsdale restaurant is hosting a three-course prix fixe Easter Brunch on Sunday, April 21. Reservations are recommended. Menu choices include Burgundy snails with parsley butter, Quiche Lorraine, Croque Madame, Eggs Benedict and Eggs Florentine.
10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
$49 per guest
Children under 12: $20
Voila French Bistro
10135 E. Via Linda
Scottsdale AZ 85258
480.614.5600
More information is available online.
Roaring Fork
Roaring Fork in Scottsdale hosts a gourmet Easter Brunch with a rugged western edge on Sunday, April 21. The buffet-style menu offers a bread table, savory cold and hot item station, egg and meat carving tables with Ham and Roast Beef as well as a tasty dessert station. Menu items include: Sticky Smoked Salmon Platter, Mixed Market Greens Salad, Prime Rib, Sausage and Cheese Scrambled Eggs, Vegetable Migas, Buttermilk Fried Chicken and Green Chile Gravy, Huckleberry French Toast, Chocolate Pancakes, Green Chile Pork Stew and Tortillas, Green Chile Macaroni and Cheese, Bread Pudding and Pecan Pie Bars.
Roaring Fork
4800 N Scottsdale Rd.
Scottsdale, Arizona 85251
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
$39 per person
(480) 947-0795
More information can be found online or on Facebook.
CAREFREE
Boulders Resort and Spa
The Grill at the Boulders is offering a special Champagne Easter brunch Sunday, April 21. The event comes complete with live music, a seafood display, a fresh seasonal fruit and artisan cheese station, a salad station, a carving station, and a dessert display. The Easter Bunny will also be in attendance.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
$78 per adult
$30 for kids 12 and under.
To make a reservation call 480-488-7353 or 80-488-7317. Or visit the Boulders Resort & Spa website.
34631 North Tom Darlington Drive
Carefree, AZ 85377
PARADISE VALLEY
LON's at The Hermosa
LON's is offering a three-course Easter brunch with a variety of starters, entrees and desserts that will create the ideal meal for every guest. A cast iron skillet of LON’s famous fresh baked brioche ‘monkey bread’ welcomes the table as the guests then choose between six appetizers, six entrées, and three desserts. Starter choices include smoked Scottish salmon, lemon ricotta crepes, crisp house bacon, poached shrimp and Dungeness crab salad. Entrees include a Maine lobster, leek, spinach and ricotta crepe, blue crab Benedict, fried Petaluma chicken breast, roasted Alaskan halibut and braised lamb shank.
9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
$79/person
Reservations are required.
5532 North Palo Cristi Road
Paradise Valley, Arizona, 85253
Reservations: (844) 423-3981
More information can be found online.
TEMPE
Ghost Ranch
MESA
Organ Stop Pizza
CHANDLER
Rawhide
Put a western twist on your Easter celebration with brunch at Rawhide!On Sunday, April 21, the wild west town in Chandler is hosting and "Easter Egg-stravaganza" and buffet. The buffet includes entrees like Herb Crusted Prime Rib, Apple Cider & Bourbon Roasted Chicken, Grilled Top Sirloin Medallions, Marmalade Glazed Bone-in Ham and Baked Tortellini with Pancetta Cream Sauce.
Admission to Rawhide is free. The buffet will be served in the Steak House.
Rawhide Western Town
5700 W. North Loop Rd.
Chandler, AZ 85226
10 a.m. to 4:30 pm.
Adults: $25.95 per person
Children 4-12: $9.95 per child
Reservations are available online.
Lone Butte Casino
Head on over to the Lone Butte Casino at their Lone Butte Bar and Grille for a delicious and affordable Easter brunch. Enjoy an omelet station, waffle and blintz station, shrimp cocktail, honey-glazed ham, a prime rib carving station and a pasta station. A huge variety of desserts is also available,
$39 per person with a player's card
$47 per person without the card
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
1077 S. Kyrene Rd., Chandler, AZ 85226
520-796-8952
More information can be found online.
PHOENIX
T. Cook's at the Royal Palms Resort
The always-romantic T. Cook’s offers a combination buffet and plated brunch, with items hand-selected by Chef Alex Robinson. Highlights include: Arroz negro, duck confit Benedict, grilled Colorado lamb rack, Baja prawns, snow crab claws, chilled oysters, sliced fresh fruits and berries and an artisanal cheese display,
For reservations, call 602-808-0766 or go online.
T. Cooks art the Royal Palms Resort
5200 E. Camelback Road
Phoenix
The Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer
Craving something fresh, fancy and delicious for Easter brunch? Check out the offerings from The Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer. Choices include Smoked Salmon Pizza, Heirloom Tomato Salad, Lamb Chops, Asparagus, Leek, and Gruyere Quiche, and Ham with Farm Fresh eggs. Dessert choices include Raspberry Custard Tart and Coconut cream Cake. The regular menu also available.
Phoenix
J&G Steakhouse at The Phoenician
This fine-dining restaurant at the Phoenician resort is serving up a special 3-course Easter dinner menu on Sunday, April 21 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Chef Jacques Qualin has secured the freshest seasonal ingredients to craft dishes like Sweet Pea Soup topped with creamy Parmesan foam, or Dungeness Crab Salad accented with asparagus ribbon, spicy mustard, and bright, bold melon juice. Even traditional Easter dishes such as Roasted Lamb Lion are reinvented, thanks to Chef Qualin's basil gnocchi gratin with delicate spring onion and savory sweet pepper juices. Gluten-free and vegetarian options are also available.
6000 E Camelback Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Hours 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Price: $55 per person
Reservations: 480-214-8000
More information is available online.
The Farm at South Mountain
Phoenix Capital Grille
Phoenix Capital Grille will offer a sumptuous Easter brunch on April 21. The menu includes jumbo shrimp and grits, lobster frittata, dry-aged NY strip, filet mignon, pan seared salmon and fried chicken and waffles. Kids can enjoy chicken fingers, mac and cheese, mini cheeseburgers, French toast and scrambled eggs with cheese.
Brunch 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Adults: $49
Kids: $15
Phoenix Capital Grille
2502 East Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85016
602-952-8900
Wright's at the Biltmore
Enjoy the ambiance of the beautiful Arizona Biltmore with an Easter Sunday brunch at Wright's. Aside from the wide variety of savory brunch offerings, you won't want to miss "La Patisserie Chichifoofoo,” showcasing a lavish display of cakes, tarts, verrines, chocolate bonbons, and a sweet glazed donut wall with a live station of vanilla waffle ice cream.
9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Adults-$105 per person
Children (5-12)-$45 per person
2400 East Missouri Avenue
Phoenix, 85016
602-954-2507
You can make your reservation online.
West Valley
The Wigwam
The famous resort in the West Valley offers two Easter options. Families can attend the Easter Brunch Buffet in the Wigwam Ballroom, which offers everything from fresh pancakes and pastries to salmon, shrimp and sirloin.
$54 per adult
$22 kids 4-12
Children 3 and under eat for free.
Litchfield's restaurant on the property also offers an Easter brunch for $60 per person.
300 East Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
866-976-6894
More information is available online.
NO RESERVATIONS NEEDED
Wandering Horse Buffet at Talking Stick Resort
Wander on over this Easter Sunday to the Wandering Horse Buffet at Scottsdale's Talking Stick Resort. The brunch offers a variety of holiday brunch favorites, including eggs Benedict, Belgian Waffles, prime rib, sirloin steaks, prime rib, baked oysters, steamed crab legs, littleneck clams, lobster claws and black mussels.
9800 E Talking Stick Way
Scottsdale, AZ 85256
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Adults $60.95
Children (5-12) $20.95 (Includes champagne toast)
Children 4 and under are complimentary.
*Reservations will not be taken. Guests will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis
Hash Kitchen
Hash Kitchen, one of the Valley’s best-loved breakfast spots, is offering a special menu to celebrate one of the most popular brunch holidays of the year — Easter. The holiday menu items will be available Friday, April 19 through Monday, April 22 at all locations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walk-ins are available, no reservations.
The menu specials include: Panettone French toast with Italian holiday bread, sweet mascarpone, berries and warm maple syrup ($17) Brown sugar ham with crispy potatoes, poached eggs and fried leeks ($18) Tomaso’s Famous Lasagna featuring three meat ragu, ricotta, bechamel sauce, mozzarella and two fried eggs ($19) lump crab Benedict with housemade biscuits ($19) and roasted turkey hash with cornbread and
potato hash ($18)
Hash Kitchen has three Valley locations in Scottsdale and Chandler, with a Phoenix location coming soon.
More information is available online.
