PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Easter is just a few weeks away, and many Valley families are making plans to celebrate the holiday with a festive brunch.
 
To help sort through all the delicious choices out there, we've got a list of some of the great Easter brunches and buffets offered all around town.
 
Don't forget, Easter Sunday is April 21, and most of the brunches require reservations.
 
So hop to it! And make those reservations before these egg-cellent events fill up.
 

SCOTTSDALE

Talavera at the Four Seasons Resort

Celebrate Spring with an elegant Easter breakfast and brunch buffet that the entire family will enjoy. The festive spread at Talavera will include spring salads and tapas, chilled seafood, omelets & baked lemon-ricotta pancakes prepared to order.
 
There will also be a grand spread from the carvery, including Mustard & Sumac Crusted Salmon, Moroccan Seven Spice Rubbed and Slow Roasted Lamb Leg and Horseradish Beef Rib Roast. A signature welcome beverage is included for all adults.
 
Talavera at the Four Seasons
10600 E. Crescent Moon Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85262
 
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
$118 per person
$48 for kids ages 5-12
Kids 4 and younger are free with a paid adult.
 
Call: (480) 513-5085
Online reservations are available now.
 

McCormick Ranch Golf Club

The McCormick Ranch Golf Club in Scottsdale offers a traditional champagne brunch with seatings from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
 
The menu includes an omelet and egg station and a prime rib carving station. You'll also find Deconstructed Chicken Cordon Bleu, Mahi Mahi Beurre Blanc and a variety of salads.
 
7505 E. McCormick Parkway
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
 
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Adults: $54.95 
Children ages 6-12 $27.95
For reservations call 480-550-6144
More information is available online.
 

Mastro’s Steakhouse

Mastro's Steakhouse in Scottsdale is offering an elaborate Easter brunch (and looking ahead, will also offer a Mother's Day brunch.) Brunch will feature a Grand Buffet with fresh pastries and breads, crab cake or classic egg Benedict, sliced-to-order prime beef, made-to-order omelettes and waffles, Lobster Mashed Potatoes, Crab Gnocchi, Lobster Bisque, smoked and roasted Salmon, sushi towers, seasonal cheeses, and a cascading shellfish bar including chilled crab, lobster, shrimp and oysters. 

Brunch served 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

8852 E. Pinnacle Peak Road

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

$95 per adult
$25 kids ages 6-12

Kids under age 6 eat for free 

Voila French Bistro

How about some French food to celebrate the holiday? Voila French Bistro in Scottsdale restaurant is hosting a three-course prix fixe Easter Brunch on Sunday, April 21. Reservations are recommended. Menu choices include Burgundy snails with parsley butter, Quiche Lorraine, Croque Madame, Eggs Benedict and Eggs Florentine.

10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

$49 per guest
Children under 12: $20  

Voila French Bistro
10135 E. Via Linda
Scottsdale AZ 85258
480.614.5600
More information is available online.


Roaring Fork

Roaring Fork in Scottsdale hosts a gourmet Easter Brunch with a rugged western edge on Sunday, April 21. The buffet-style menu offers a bread table, savory cold and hot item station, egg and meat carving tables with Ham and Roast Beef as well as a tasty dessert station. Menu items include: Sticky Smoked Salmon Platter, Mixed Market Greens Salad, Prime Rib, Sausage and Cheese Scrambled Eggs, Vegetable Migas, Buttermilk Fried Chicken and Green Chile Gravy, Huckleberry French Toast, Chocolate Pancakes, Green Chile Pork Stew and Tortillas, Green Chile Macaroni and Cheese, Bread Pudding and Pecan Pie Bars.

Roaring Fork
4800 N Scottsdale Rd.
Scottsdale, Arizona 85251

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

$39 per person

(480) 947-0795
More information can be found online or on Facebook.

CAREFREE

Boulders Resort and Spa

The Grill at the Boulders is offering a special Champagne Easter brunch Sunday, April 21. The event comes complete with live music, a seafood display, a fresh seasonal fruit and artisan cheese station, a salad station, a carving station, and a dessert display. The Easter Bunny will also be in attendance.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

$78 per adult
$30 for kids 12 and under.

To make a reservation call 480-488-7353 or 80-488-7317. Or visit the Boulders Resort & Spa website.

34631 North Tom Darlington Drive
Carefree, AZ 85377

PARADISE VALLEY

LON's at The Hermosa

LON's is offering a three-course Easter brunch with a variety of starters, entrees and desserts that will create the ideal meal for every guest. A cast iron skillet of LON’s famous fresh baked brioche ‘monkey bread’ welcomes the table as the guests then choose between six appetizers, six entrées, and three desserts. Starter choices include smoked Scottish salmon, lemon ricotta crepes, crisp house bacon, poached shrimp and Dungeness crab salad. Entrees include a Maine lobster, leek, spinach and ricotta crepe, blue crab Benedict, fried Petaluma chicken breast, roasted Alaskan halibut and braised lamb shank.

9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
$79/person

Reservations are required.

5532 North Palo Cristi Road
Paradise Valley, Arizona, 85253
Reservations: (844) 423-3981
More information can be found online.

TEMPE

Ghost Ranch

 For an Easter brunch with a Southwestern twist try the locally-owned Ghost Ranch in Tempe. The brunch includes items like the "Southwestern B&B," an everything bagel topped with mezcal and beet-cured Chula Seafood salmon, whipped cream cheese, hard-boiled egg, olive tapenade, avocado mousse and crispy onions. There's also ceviche, chilaquiles and breakfast burritos.
 
Ghost Ranch opened August of 2018 featuring a menu of modern southwestern cuisine.
 
Brunch hours 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
1006 E. Warner Rd.
Tempe, AZ 85284
(480) 474-4328
More information is available online.
 

MESA

Organ Stop Pizza

Pizza on Easter? Why not? Organ Stop Pizza offers an Easter Sunday Musical Lunch. The event offers an all-you-can-eat pizza buffet and salad, plus unlimited soft drinks from 11:30 a.m to 1 p.m. 
Beer, wine and ice cream will be available for purchase at an additional charge. This event sells out every year, so make sure to get your tickets now. Enjoy the buffet while listening to the largest Wurlitzer pipe organ in the world.
 
Doors open at 11:15 a.m., music begins at 11:45 a.m. and the event concludes at 1 p.m.
 
Adults $12.00 (including tax)
Kids 3-9 $10.00 (including tax)
 
Tickets are available online or you can purchase them in the restaurant gift shop.
 
Organ Stop Pizza
1149 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
480-813-5700
 

CHANDLER

Rawhide

Put a western twist on your Easter celebration with brunch at Rawhide!On Sunday, April 21, the wild west town in Chandler is hosting and "Easter Egg-stravaganza" and buffet. The buffet includes entrees like Herb Crusted Prime Rib, Apple Cider & Bourbon Roasted Chicken, Grilled Top Sirloin Medallions, Marmalade Glazed Bone-in Ham and Baked Tortellini with Pancetta Cream Sauce.

Admission to Rawhide is free. The buffet will be served in the Steak House.

Rawhide Western Town

5700 W. North Loop Rd.

Chandler, AZ 85226

10 a.m. to 4:30 pm.

Adults: $25.95 per person

Children 4-12: $9.95 per child

Reservations are available online.

Lone Butte Casino

Head on over to the Lone Butte Casino at their Lone Butte Bar and Grille for a delicious and affordable Easter brunch. Enjoy an omelet station, waffle and blintz station, shrimp cocktail, honey-glazed ham, a prime rib carving station and a pasta station. A huge variety of desserts is also available,

$39 per person with a player's card

$47 per person without the card

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1077 S. Kyrene Rd., Chandler, AZ 85226

520-796-8952

More information can be found online.

PHOENIX

 

T. Cook's at the Royal Palms Resort

 

The always-romantic T. Cook’s offers a combination buffet and plated brunch, with items hand-selected by Chef Alex Robinson. Highlights include: Arroz negro, duck confit Benedict, grilled Colorado lamb rack, Baja prawns, snow crab claws, chilled oysters, sliced fresh fruits and berries and an artisanal cheese display,

 

For reservations, call 602-808-0766 or go online.

 

T. Cooks art the Royal Palms Resort

5200 E. Camelback Road

Phoenix

The Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer

Craving something fresh, fancy and delicious for Easter brunch? Check out the offerings from The Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer. Choices include Smoked Salmon Pizza, Heirloom Tomato Salad, Lamb Chops, Asparagus, Leek, and Gruyere Quiche, and Ham with Farm Fresh eggs. Dessert choices include Raspberry Custard Tart and Coconut cream Cake. The regular menu also available.

 
3603 E. Indian School Rd., Ste. A
Phoenix
602-579-5327
Find more information, check it out online.
 

J&G Steakhouse at The Phoenician

This fine-dining restaurant at the Phoenician resort is serving up a special 3-course Easter dinner menu on Sunday, April 21 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Chef Jacques Qualin has secured the freshest seasonal ingredients to craft dishes like Sweet Pea Soup topped with creamy Parmesan foam, or Dungeness Crab Salad accented with asparagus ribbon, spicy mustard, and bright, bold melon juice. Even traditional Easter dishes such as Roasted Lamb Lion are reinvented, thanks to Chef Qualin's basil gnocchi gratin with delicate spring onion and savory sweet pepper juices. Gluten-free and vegetarian options are also available.


6000 E Camelback Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Hours 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Price: $55 per person
Reservations: 480-214-8000
More information is available online.

The Farm at South Mountain

Rated one of the best brunches in Phoenix, The Farm at South Mountain presents its annual Easter Brunch in The Grove under the pecan trees. This decadent brunch will have multiple buffet options that the whole family will enjoy. The Easter Bunny will also be making an appearance.
 
The menu features an omelet station, grilled chicken, slow-braised shredded beef short ribs and pecan french toast.
 
Seatings: 8:30 a.m., 8:45 a.m., 9:00 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 11:15 a.m.
 
6106 S. 32nd Street Phoenix, AZ 85042
Located at the Canopy in The Grove
$59.95 for adults
$29.95 for children 5-10 years
Children 4 and under are FREE
 

Phoenix Capital Grille

Phoenix Capital Grille will offer a sumptuous Easter brunch on April 21. The menu includes jumbo shrimp and grits, lobster frittata, dry-aged NY strip, filet mignon, pan seared salmon and fried chicken and waffles. Kids can enjoy chicken fingers, mac and cheese, mini cheeseburgers, French toast and scrambled eggs with cheese.

Brunch 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Adults: $49
Kids: $15

Phoenix Capital Grille
2502 East Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85016
602-952-8900

 

Wright's at the Biltmore

Enjoy the ambiance of the beautiful Arizona Biltmore with an Easter Sunday brunch at Wright's. Aside from the wide variety of savory brunch offerings, you won't want to miss "La Patisserie Chichifoofoo,” showcasing a lavish display of cakes, tarts, verrines, chocolate bonbons, and a sweet glazed donut wall with a live station of vanilla waffle ice cream.

9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Adults-$105 per person
Children (5-12)-$45 per person

2400 East Missouri Avenue
Phoenix, 85016

602-954-2507
You can make your reservation online.

West Valley

The Wigwam

The famous resort in the West Valley offers two Easter options. Families can attend the Easter Brunch Buffet in the Wigwam Ballroom, which offers everything from fresh pancakes and pastries to salmon, shrimp and sirloin.

$54 per adult
$22 kids 4-12
Children 3 and under eat for free.

Litchfield's restaurant on the property also offers an Easter brunch for $60 per person.

300 East Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
866-976-6894
More information is available online.

NO RESERVATIONS NEEDED

Wandering Horse Buffet at Talking Stick Resort

Wander on over this Easter Sunday to the Wandering Horse Buffet at Scottsdale's Talking Stick Resort. The brunch offers a variety of holiday brunch favorites, including eggs Benedict, Belgian Waffles, prime rib, sirloin steaks, prime rib, baked oysters, steamed crab legs, littleneck clams, lobster claws and black mussels.

9800 E Talking Stick Way
Scottsdale, AZ 85256

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Adults $60.95
Children (5-12) $20.95 (Includes champagne toast)
Children 4 and under are complimentary.

*Reservations will not be taken. Guests will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis

Hash Kitchen

Hash Kitchen, one of the Valley’s best-loved breakfast spots, is offering a special menu to celebrate one of the most popular brunch holidays of the year — Easter. The holiday menu items will be available Friday, April 19 through Monday, April 22 at all locations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.  Walk-ins are available, no reservations.

The menu specials include: Panettone French toast with Italian holiday bread, sweet mascarpone, berries and warm maple syrup ($17) Brown sugar ham with crispy potatoes, poached eggs and fried leeks ($18) Tomaso’s Famous Lasagna featuring three meat ragu, ricotta, bechamel sauce, mozzarella and two fried eggs ($19) lump crab Benedict with housemade biscuits ($19) and roasted turkey hash with cornbread and
potato hash ($18)

Hash Kitchen has three Valley locations in Scottsdale and Chandler, with a Phoenix location coming soon.

More information is available online.

 

