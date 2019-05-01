PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Spring is in the air and Mother's Day is right around the corner.
That means brunch season is in full bloom!
We all know that the Phoenix area has some great choices for a tasty brunch, and Yelp agrees.
Yelp has just released its list of "Top 100 Places for Brunch," and six Phoenix locations made the cut.
3. T.C. Eggington's Brunchery - Mesa
Wow; this Mesa restaurant came in at No. 3 on Yelp's list! T.C. Eggington's Brunchery makes everything from scratch, offering fresh and delectable dishes served in generous portions. Don't miss the fresh breads and pastries, egg dishes, salads and sandwiches, plus smoothies and desserts. The country charm will draw you in and the delicious food will keep you coming back.
1660 South Alma School Road
Mesa, Arizona 85210
Open Daily 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Find more information and menu items online.
---------------
54. The Henry - Phoenix
Phoenix fave "The Henry" is well-known for dinner and drinks, but turns out, it's a great brunch spot, too. This Sam Fox restaurant ranked at No. 54 on the list. Brunch-goers will find interesting offerings like Irish oats, bruléed pink grapefruit and caramel apple French toast.
4455 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85018
602-429-8020
The full menu is available online.
---------------
71. Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale
Scottsdale landmark Butterfield's landed on the list at No. 71. Every weekend, you'll see a crowd of hungry patrons outside the restaurant, but we promise you, it's worth the wait.
7388 E. Shea Blvd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
6:30 AM to 2:30 PM
7 days a week
Find out more online.
---------------
75. Original Breakfast House - North Phoenix
Meat lovers will celebrate at this brunch spot near 32nd Street and Thunderbird, thanks to menu offerings like eggs and omelets paired with beef, chicken-fried steak, ham, Spam, carnitas, or chili. There's also the usual array or pancakes, French toast and pastries. It's no wonder Yelp ranked this breakfast spot No. 75 on its list.
Find out more online.
---------------
86. T. Cook's - Phoenix
Settle in for a brunch filled with atmosphere and beautiful views at T. Cook's at the Royal Palms in Phoenix. This restaurant came in at No. 86 on Yelp's list, and for good reason. The brunches are lavish and grand, and feature a buffet-style Mediterranean seafood presentation. Sunday Market Brunch is available from 10:30 a.m. to - 1:30 p.m. T. Cook's also offers an amazing Mother's Day brunch.
5200 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix
602-808-0766
See the menu selections online.
---------------
88. Olive & Ivy - Scottsdale
Another Sam Fox concept restaurant, Olive & Ivy (coming in at No. 88) has a big following at its location on the Scottsdale waterfront. The Mediterranean-themed menu also features American-style breakfast favorites on its weekend brunch menu.
7135 E Camelback Road
Scottsdale, Arizona 85251
(480) 751-2200
More info and menu items can be found online.
---------------
A Tucson restaurant also cracked the Top 100 List. Nook in Tucson came in at No. 21. It's an urban kitchen offering both local and more exotic dishes. The restaurant is open for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner.
So how did Yelp come up with the ratings? Yelp’s team of "data scientists" looked at reviews received by businesses in the brunch category and considered both the rating and the volume of the reviews.
Here is the complete list of Yelp's Top 100 Places for Brunch in 2019:
- Orchids - Honolulu, HI
- Lake Elmo Inn - Lake Elmon, MN
- T.C. Eggington's - Mesa, AZ
- The Dead Fish - Crockett, CA
- NORMA'S - New York, NY
- The Baked Apple Breakfast Co. - Downers Grove, IL
- Tower Cafe - Sacramento, CA
- Beach Plum Kitchen - Carlsbad, CA
- Bacon & Butter - Sacramento, CA
- Foreign Cinema - San Francisco, CA
- Alcove Café & Bakery - Los Angeles, CA
- Balthazar Restaurant - New York, NY
- More Than Waffles - Encino, CA
- The Breakfast Bar - Long Beach, CA
- Ramos House Cafe - San Juan Capistrano, CA
- Berry Fresh Cafe - Jupiter, FL
- Comfi - Old Bridge Township, NJ
- The Whitney House - Worthington, OH
- The Corner Restaurant - Milford, CT
- Eggsclusive Cafe - Sycamore, IL
- Nook - Tucson, AZ
- The Broken Yolk Cafe - Glendora, CA
- C&O Trattoria - Marina del Rey, CA
- Bottega Louie - Los Angeles, CA
- Le Diplomate - Washington, DC
- Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill - Portland, OR
- La Grande Orange Café - Pasadena, CA
- South City Kitchen Midtown - Atlanta, GA
- Hell's Kitchen - Minneapolis, MN
- Evan's Kitchen & Catering - Sacramento, CA
- Lindey's - Columbus, OH
- BarnBurner - Rocklin, CA
- Commander's Palace - New Orleans, LA
- Poppy + Rose - Los Angeles, CA
- Cody's La Jolla - La Jolla, CA
- Blu Jam Café - Los Angeles, CA
- Great Maple - San Diego, CA
- Spaghettini - Seal Beach, CA
- Bouchon - Las Vegas, NV
- SEA180° Coastal Tavern - Imperial Beach, CA
- Cafe Nouveau - Ventura, CA
- Brownstone Pancake Factory - Edgewater, NJ
- Clinton Street Baking Company - New York, NY
- Elmer's Restaurant - Palm Springs, CA
- Fonda San Miguel - Austin, TX
- Woodberry Kitchen - Baltimore, MD
- Bittersweet Kitchen - Media, PA
- Four Sisters Cafe - Roseville, CA
- Laguna Cafe and Spirits - Laguna Woods, CA
- Maple Leaf Diner - Dallas, TX
- Alice's Tea Cup Chapter II - New York, NY
- Rodeo Cafe - Mira Loma, CA
- Greenstreet Cafe - Miami, FL
- The Henry - Phoenix, AZ
- The Tea House on Los Rios - San Juan Capistrano, CA
- Mon Ami Gabi - Las Vegas, NV
- Clear Sky Cafe - Clearwater, FL
- Fork - Boise, ID
- Max Brenner - New York - New York, NY
- BJs Nevada Barbecue - Sparks, NV
- Cafe Luluc - Brooklyn, N
- Buttermilk Channel - Brooklyn, NY
- Humble Bee - Northridge, CA
- Ol Railroad Cafe - Rosenberg, TX
- Twisted Sage Cafe & Catering - San Dimas, CA
- Nick's Laguna Beach - Laguna Beach, CA
- The Palm Court - New York, NY
- SOL Mexican Cocina - Newport Beach, CA
- The Table - San Jose, CA
- Bosscat Kitchen and Libations - Newport Beach, CA
- Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale, AZ
- Jam - Massepequa Park, NY
- The Boheme - Orlando, FL
- Brent's Deli Northridge - Los Angeles, CA
- Original Breakfast House - Phoenix, AZ
- Del Frisco's Grille - Burlington, MA
- Rise -n- Dine - Atlanta, GA
- Mo's Egg House - Temecula, CA
- Maltby Cafe - Snohomish, WA
- Napkins Bar & Grill - Napa, CA
- Block Bistro - Huntersville, NC
- High Hand Cafe - Loomis, CA
- Grand Café - Los Angeles, CA
- Crema Cafe - Seal Beach, CA
- Charlies Restaurant - Puyallup, WA
- T Cook's - Phoenix, AZ
- Briarpatch Restaurant - Winter Park, FL
- Olive & Ivy - Scottsdale, AZ
- Coco Palm Restaurant - Pomona, CA
- Morning Rose Cafe - Bellmore, NY
- Brenda's French Soul Food - San Francisco, CA
- Los Gatos Cafe - Los Gatos, CA
- Le Barricou - Brooklyn, NY
- Founding Farmers Reston Station - Reston, VA
- First Watch - Indianapolis, IN
- Duke's La Jolla - La Jolla, CA
- Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe - Chicago, IL
- Screen Door - Portland, OR
- Black Sheep Restaurant - Jacksonville, FL
- Beehive Restaurant - Armonk, NJ
