PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With schools letting out for summer, that can mean an extra burden on parents less fortunate who rely on the schools' free meal programs to help feed their kids.
To make sure kids don't go hungry this summer, St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance is once again sponsoring the 2019 summer food service program for children called Kids Cafe.
It provides breakfast and lunch meals for kids at more than 140 sites around the Phoenix area.
The program helps bridge the gap against hunger in the summer months.
"Now families don't have to worry about skimping on groceries at home, or worry about is the rent gonna be due," said Jose Urteaga with St. Mary's Food Bank.
Times at the different sites vary. Some serve the meals at only breakfast and lunch times while others serve all day.
Many of the sites opened this week and will be open until Aug. 3.
"A lot of families will tell you, without this program, they would be late on a lot of bills," said Urteaga.
For more information about locations and times, you can visit their Facebook page.
You can also text "FOOD" to 877-877, and you will receive a text message with information on sites nearest you.
