PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This weekend we celebrate Mother's Day, and for one family, Sunday will be extra special because it comes with something you can't put a price tag on. A 12-year-old boy found it in his heart to give his mom the best gift of all.
It hasn't been an easy road for Jennifer Sinkey. She's overcome addiction, homelessness and even temporarily losing custody of her two boys. Now, she's bounced back and is celebrating a newfound trust and forgiveness while helping others heal as well.
"I couldn't even say goodbye to her," said 12-year-old Jace. "I thought she was giving me away to someone else and didn't want me anymore."
Jace remembers that day six years ago when he and his brother were taken away from their mom and placed in foster care.
"I just wanted my mom," he said.
"It was really difficult," said Jennifer. "The days were dark and long."
Jennifer grew up in the system herself.
"Every ambition in my life was not to be like my parents, you know, they both went to prison and me and my sisters went to foster care," said Jennifer.
When the trauma of that caught up with her, Jennifer turned to drugs.
Thankfully, she also turned to the Phoenix Rescue Mission - Changing Lives Center, where she got the help she needed. Eleven and a half months later, she was reunited with her boys.
“She'd come to all my games and I realized she's back. She’s my mom again,” said Jace.
Jennifer's been clean for six years now and Jace has learned to forgive and trust his mom again. He recently shared his story publicly with the Phoenix Rescue Mission where his mom now works, on a mission of her own, to pay it forward.
“I started off, not doing so well but now I have the opportunity to go above and beyond and to share that with the world and that is what Mother's Day is to me,” said Jennifer.