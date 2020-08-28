PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On a Friday afternoon, Miles Oliver is rifling through the back of his 2007 Ford Fusion.
"Seems like things are not working out for people our age anymore," 55-year-old Oliver said.
The car's a little messy because this is where the Army veteran has been living since early April.
"It's just a little disheartening to have to rely on social services when you've served your country and you're not a criminal," Oliver said.
A few months ago he'd been paying rent for an apartment month to month. But he was concerned about the coronavirus and wasn't picking up as many shifts as a delivery driver for Papa Johns. Money was tight, and after missing a rent payment, he was locked out.
Oliver was now sleeping in his car during Phoenix's hot summer nights.
"It was brutal sitting in the car, trying to sleep. So I wound up sleeping in parking lots, parks, city parks," Oliver said.
He was still able to get by delivering pizza using his old Fusion and driving to job sites to pick up day labor jobs.
But then, his most valuable possession broke down at 170,000 miles.
"It was everything to me because it was basically my home," Oliver said.
That's where the folks at Landmark Auto and Diesel come in.
"We do what we can to try to stay in business and try to help people at the same time," said Daniel Spagnoletti, co-owner of Landmark Auto and Diesel.
The car needs a lot of work -- a lot of it differed maintenance that Oliver wasn't able to pay for.
"Fluids need to be changed, the motor mounts are bad, the control arm bushings, suspension stuff," Spagnoletti said, ticking off a long list of items.
But after hearing Oliver's story, the shop wanted to help.
They're going to be doing all the labor for free and they'll match the money raised for parts from a GoFundMe up to $500. If they get enough donations, they might even try to buy Oliver a more reliable vehicle.
"You know if I do something good, and people see that I'm doing something good and maybe they want to do something good too. And if everybody did something good for everyone else, that's where I want to live," Spagnoletti said.
It's all in the hopes that a little kindness could get Oliver back on the road to getting off the streets.
"I need to pull myself up, tighten my belt, and drive forward," Oliver said.