PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A great-grandmother is back in the Valley after a historic hike that earned her a unique title.
Anne Lorimor is 89 years old and has become the oldest person to hike Mt. Kilimanjaro. It's the highest mountain in Africa and the highest free-standing mountain in the world at 19,341 feet.
A crowd was waiting for her Thursday when she returned to Phoenix from her epic trip.
"When I came back the last time there were only three people," said Lorimor.
She said the hike took nine days and there were a lot of switchbacks. Lorimor said she was having some breathing problems during the hike because she fell before starting up the mountain.
"I couldn't take deep breaths, and I was afraid that if I couldn't keep oxygen, I couldn't go," said Lorimor. "I got the man up at probably 3 o'clock in the morning to see if my oxygen was good and it was so I said, 'If that's good, I can manage no matter what.'"
She had the determination to keep going and made it to the top.
"I knew I'd be letting a lot of people down if I didn't go," said Lorimor.
A crew was with her recording for a documentary.
But more importantly, Lorimor was climbing to raise money for Creating Exciting Futures, or CEF, which helps disadvantaged youth.
As far as the record goes, Lorimor says she held the world record for being the oldest woman to hike Mt. Kilimanjaro a few years ago, but that record only lasted a few months.
But this time around, she wanted to be the oldest ever.
"I was going to do it last year, and a man, a little older than I am (hiked the mountain), and I said, 'Nope, I'm going to be the oldest person,' so I waited until this year," said Lorimor.
To overcome obstacles, she said people should keep themselves as fit as possible, get involved in a cause bigger than themselves and don't ever quit.
"I think people, in general, are good-hearted and it makes me feel good, and I hope in a way I can inspire them to be their own best selves," said Lorimor.
