PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This Veterans Day looks a lot different than years past. Because of the pandemic, so many veterans are celebrating alone. A Phoenix-area dental office went above and beyond for one of their patients.
Robert Larson is 101 years young. He spent 22 years in the Air Force and is a proud WWII veteran.
"I loved to fly. My job during the war was teaching, teaching people how to fly, to the point where I felt like I was part of the airplane," said Larson.
This year has been tough for Larson. He lost his wife of nearly 70 years and now he's living through a pandemic.
"It's been really difficult," said Robert Larson's son Mark Larson.
Mark Larson hasn't seen his dad much.
"We're just hoping things will get better and we can get back to seeing our dad the way we used to be able to," said Mark Larson.
But he was there for Veterans Day, along with a surprise of more than 100 strangers thanks to Robert Larson's dentist's office.
"We wanted to do something fun so we reached out to patients in an email asking if they could send a card addressed to Mr. Larson," said Carey Meyer with Valley Dental Group. "These kids put so much time and effort, people dropping off the cards that they bought on Amazon for other people to fill out."
The cards kept pouring in, and on Wednesday, they delivered 101 of them to Robert Larson.
"To see people who saw the email, stopped what they were doing to get a card and send it to someone they don't even know, it's just phenomenal," said Mark Larson.
"I really appreciate everything that people have done for me," said Robert Larson.