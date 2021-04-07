PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Calvin Barhitte's woodworking business is taking off. "Right now, I am working on an order of 220," he said. The 12-year-old made more than $6,000 so far and is already looking to expand.
"At first, I was doing little hot plates, but I'm planning with some of my profit to be investing in new things," said Calvin.
Calvin is one of 50 entrepreneurs in a virtual business incubator for 10- to 13-year-olds called My Big Idea. They come up with their own idea, start their own businesses, find their own customers, and make their own money. They have to learn a lot.
"Things like supply and demand, inventory, how are they going to meet those needs, how are they going to make a profit, what exactly is going to be their brand and how are they going to name their business," said Anne Landers, vice president of Junior Achievement.
The My Big Idea incubator is one of many programs in Junior Achievement, an organization that partners with schools to connect what kids learn into the classroom to the real world. As many as 85,000 kids are involved every year in Arizona.
"JA My Big Idea is one of the smaller programs but probably one of the most impactful as far as real world application and changing their future today," said Landers.
"It's taught me how to come up with something inspirational what people need these days and what would help the world," Said Caitlyn Gill, creator of Meaningful Masks.
"They have really felt like they found their purpose and they are going to be the kind of people who create businesses for the long term," said Landers.
"I can see myself making bags and t-shirts and other stuff like that, and I can see me doing it for a long time," said Gill.
Even through the pandemic, these kids are finding their purpose already turning their dreams into a reality.