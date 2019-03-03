SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley boy decided to give back on his birthday and help out a classmate who has cancer.
Jax Novak was trying to figure out what he wanted to do for birthday and his mother suggested that he help a girl in his class named Peyton Gonzales. She was recently diagnosed with adrenal cortical carcinoma.
So Jax set up a set up a stand at 117th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road to sell different items to raise money for Peyton and her family.
"They're amazing. They're really helping me and my family," said Peyton.
"It's been amazing to watch people come by," said Jax.
He also invited his friends and family. Their teacher, Jennifer Herman, showed up to help out.
"I wasn't surprised it was Jax because he is such a special kid," said Herman. "And the kids just love (Peyton)."
Herman said her students Facetime her during the day and make her cards.
Peyton had chemo on Saturday and has another round in a couple of weeks. She said is thankful that the community is supporting her.
"It helps me have a great attitude knowing that people care," said Peyton.
Peyton's parents were also touched by Jax's generosity.
“She’s not really big on attention and so I think this is really just kinda made her realize the kind of impact she can have on other people’s lives," Jake Gonzales, Peyton's father, said.
If you would like to donate or read more about Peyton's story, head to her website.
