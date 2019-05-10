PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- International champion.
That's not a bad thing to see on anyone's resume, especially when you're just 10 years old.
But that's what Olivia Yu, a fifth-grader at St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic School, has been named after winning the top award in her age group in the annual Knights of Columbus International Soccer Challenge.
The event provides an athletic outlet for youth ages 9 to 14 and is designed to demonstrate their skills in a penalty kick.
Olivia was recognized and honored after the May Crowning Mass Friday in front of the 550-member student body.
Local chapter officer Bob Hawthorne and Grand Knight Phil Maschue presented the honor and explained there are 17,000 KC chapters that participate in the challenge worldwide.
"This is a very big deal!" Hawthorne exclaimed.
"Olivia did not play it safe with her kicks," Maschue said. "She went after the highest corner each time to gather the most points. It was beyond impressive!"
Both knights were unaware if anyone in Arizona has ever achieved what Yu has. She is one of 13 international champions in the world.
Not a bad start for that college resume.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.