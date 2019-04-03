PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An 11-year-old Peoria girl says not enough people know about how to respect the American flag.
She has taken it upon herself to educate the community.
Audrina Rosales has turned her Peoria garage into a kind of patriotic purgatory for flags. It's a place where she brings old flags before their final retirement.
[WATCH: Peoria girl teachers others about respecting the American flag]
She also hands out new flags, complete with all the dos and don'ts, free of charge.
It all started as a Girl Scout project last August when she noticed flag etiquette was lacking.
"A lot of the kids at school, they just don't know. I don't think that's really OK. I think people should know the history behind it. And know how to treat it respectfully," Audrina said.
Her uncles, grandparents and even great-grandparents have all served in the military.
Audrina brought her project before the Peoria City Council, and that's when the scale took off.
Her goal is to collect 1,000 flags and hand out 1,000 new ones.
