PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- On the eve of Veteran's Day, a Peoria family is remembering an American hero.
Harold Bergbower was a World War II Prisoner of War [POW] and a five time Purple Heart recipient.
[WATCH: Peoria family remembers American hero on the eve of Veteran's Day]
Until his last day, 99-year-old veteran Bergbower honored this country.
"He would stop and say the pledge of allegiance," Brenda Bergbower said.
Brenda said her father served for more than 30 years in the Air Force.
He fought the Japanese in WWII by air, ground and even horseback with the Filipino Calvary.
"They said, 'You better join us. The Japanese are several hours behind us,'" Brenda said, recalling her father's experience serving his country.
He was eventually captured by the Japanese and forced into slavery.
Bergbower was freed after 39 months.
At the end of his service, he was awarded five Purple Heart medals.
"His famous line was, 'Freedom is not free,'" Brenda said about her dad.
He died just last week.
"Of just old age," Brenda said.
Which is why the flag at his family's home is at half staff.
His family continues to remember him by what he gave for our country and who he was as a man.
A funeral service will be held for Bergbower at Sunland Memorial park at 15826 North Del Webb Blvd, Sun City, AZ at 10:00 a.m. on November 16th.