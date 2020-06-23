PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There is a lot going on in the world and specifically in the United States which is more reason to appreciate the good things.
People Magazine put together the best of America in their 2020 list. The magazine also released a list in 2019.
Here are 25 of the 100 reasons listed, check out the full list in the latest edition of People on newsstands right now.
1. Gayle King is an anchor on CBS This Morning.
2. Dr. Anthony Fauci has been front and center of the COVID-19 pandemic.
3. Gerber Baby introduced their first adopted Gerber Baby this year and she is one sweet baby girl.
4. The Last Dance docuseries about Michael Jordan captured hearts and grabbed viewing eyes during a pandemic which cut the world off from sports. It brought not only sports into households but gave people a real understanding of Jordan's career.
5. Drive-By Birthdays became a thing in 2020 because of the coronavirus. People who had birthdays during the stay-at-home orders were unable to go out to party or have a party in their honor were able to get visits and gifts from their friends and loved ones. It's nice to know even with everything going on, people are still thinking about you!
6. Bubba Wallace who races for NASCAR as the only black driver got to race in a Black Lives Matter car and helped get a Confederate flag ban.
7. Harry and Meghan brought the royal family back to America. Even without their official royal titles, it's kind of cool knowing they live in the same country as we do.
8. Foster dogs became more popular in the pandemic and people found their new best friends.
9. Toilet paper is now like gold because as you remember during the start of the pandemic, just seeing a roll of toilet paper was unheard of. Now, stores have finally be able to catch up with the demand and have them back on store shelves. No one thought they would see the day.
10. Not all heroes wear capes - this year, they wear white coats. The heroes of 2020 are all the nurses and doctors who had to work overtime, get no sleep and so forth because of the coronavirus. Most did it without question because that is what they do - make sure we are happy and healthy. It took a lot from them and they were faced head on with the virus and didn't let that discourage them. It takes a real great person to want to be a doctor or a nurse and we now know why.
11. Dr. Sanjay Gupta taught us about the innovations of medicine and sparked our interest in vaccine development during the times of COVID-19.
12. Workplace Equality became a great win in 2020 thanks to the Supreme Court that ruled 6 to 3 that rights of LGBTQ people can have their rights protected at work.
13. Telemedicine became the only way people were able to visit their doctors for routine appointments. Definitely better than nothing and especially better than risking it.
14. Virtual Commencement Speeches were the only way some graduates go this year because of the virus.
15. Zoom meetings made it possible for friends to have get-togethers, family can catch up and definitely a great tool for staff meetings all from the comfort of home. Without it, staying at home might have not been as easy.
16. Masks have become the hottest fashion item of the year because not only can you get cool fabrics to make them look cool but they can also help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
17. Baby Yoda became a star this year thanks to Disney+'s Mandalorian. He inspired memes, toys and a symbol for Star Wars fans. You also don't have to be a Star Wars fan to love Baby Yoda!
18. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson revealed that while in Australia, they contracted COVID-19 and became example for people around the world. Now, they have survived and are donating their blood to help others.
19. John Krasinski who is known from his role in the Office, created his own YouTube show, Some Good News, the even included throwing his own prom. It was something we all needed and gave everyone something to smile about. His show did so well that CBS bought it.
20. Bill and Melinda Gates raised $300 million to help fund coronavirus research through their foundation. You can also see Bill Gates on a Netflix special that covers explanations of the coronavirus pandemic.
21. Staying at home wouldn't have been a thing if it weren't for Tiger King on Netflix. It got over 34 million views from Americans because no one could look away from Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin and all their tiger drama.
22. Grilled cheese became a lifesaving saving meal that not only tested great but gave people a source of much needed comfort. Besides who doesn't like a good grilled cheese?
23. Food banks became super important in 2020 because during the pandemic, hundreds and hundreds of people lost their jobs and couldn't get food on their tables which with families to support, it was almost impossible. Food banks stepped in and from donations were able to help get food on the table for hundreds of families across the country.
24. Hand sanitizer along with toilet paper was one of the first items to disappear at the start of the pandemic. It took months and months for companies to catch back up and be able to produce enough to keep on store shelves. Distilleries that closed down due to the pandemic, turned their equipment to make hand sanitizer just to help keep up.
25. Essential Workers are another group of heroes because with the risk of coronavirus, they still proceeded with their jobs and kept things moving.