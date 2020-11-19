A 48-year-old woman finally connected with her birth mother in Mesa after decades apart, thanks to DNA testing.

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Erin Thomas says there is nothing like a mother's touch. Now, for the first time in her life, the 48-year-old finally knows what that feels like. Thomas and her birth mom Sherri Lukehart met each other for the first time on Wednesday after spending more than four decades apart.

"The only way I can describe the feelings are every single emotion that you have in your body, all at the same time," said Thomas.

Thomas found her mother through DNA testing on Ancestry.com. Lukehart said she got pregnant when she was just a teenager and was forced to give her daughter up for adoption.

"It was really scary. I think because I was 15, I didn't get a say in anything and it was what my mom decided," said Lukehart. "I didn't get to see her or anything and I was told this never happened."

Although they just met, Thomas and Lukehart say their bond is undeniable. Now, they look forward to making up for lost time.

"I feel like I have just known her. There is definitely an instant connection and we have the same mannerisms," said Thomas.

 

