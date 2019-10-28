PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Fourteen years after a Peoria Police officer was paralyzed in the line of duty, he is once again standing, thanks to an amazing new wheelchair.
He made his big debut during the opening ceremony at the Special Olympics Arizona.
“I was touched. I just think of everything that I’ve been through, that I’ve gone through, to get to that point,” said William Weigt with the Peoria Police Department.
Just two weeks before Christmas in 2005, Weigt was shot while pursuing a suspect.
“it was just a drug deal gone bad,” Weigt said. “Suspect just got out of his vehicle and started shooting.”
Weigt was hit in the shoulder just above his vest.
“It hit a rib and ricocheted back down to my spine,” said Weigt.
He was immediately paralyzed and would never walk again, but no one said anything about standing.
Fourteen years after the shooting, Weigt is now an Honor Guard Investigator who can be seen at the Special Olympics Arizona opening ceremonies on Friday night.
“Being a veteran of the United States Army, not being able to stand for that flag for many years, I still love it,” said Weigt.
He was not only standing again—but was presenting the American Flag.
“When everything hushed and the drums started, I’m telling you, everything just went right into place,” said Weigt.