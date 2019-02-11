PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Ozuna, Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube are set to headline Friday night of the Pot of Gold Music Festival, which will be held in Phoenix from March 15 to St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.
American rapper Snoop Dogg has sold over 23 million albums in the U.S. and over 35 million albums worldwide. The hip hop artist also holds 14 Grammy award nominations.
Latin singer Ozuna has over 43 award nominations and two Billboard Music awards.
American rapper and actor Ice Cube began his solo career in 1989. He has starred in the films "Boyz n the Hood," "Friday," "Barbershop" and "Ride Along."
Musicians will perform at Phoenix Steele Indian School Park at 300 E. Indian School Road.
Lil' Wayne will be headling on Saturday while Post Malone will be the headliner on Sunday.
The festival attracts over 20,000 attendees annually.
Tickets can be purchased online.
Pot of Gold just got a lot hotter! 🌋 Ozuna, @IcecCube and @SnoopDogg are bringing the fire to the Pot of Gold lineup as Friday’s performers!🔥 Three-day tickets are on sale now at https://t.co/mzqXO98ePl!! pic.twitter.com/N84Wi0UCsE— Pot Of Gold AZ (@PotOfGoldAZ) February 11, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.