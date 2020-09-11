PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There was only one American alive who wasn't on the planet when the 9/11 attacks hit.
Frank Culbertson was 250 miles above us on the international space station.
"We had been in orbit for 30 days," Culbertson said.
He was the commander of the 3rd expedition to the international space station in 2001 when he called in a routine update and got the news he will never forget.
"He said, 'Well Frank, we're not having a very good day down here on earth.' And he began to describe to me what had happened in New York. Both planes had already hit the World Trade Center by that time. A plane hit the Pentagon, and then as we were talking, he said, 'Well we just had another report. A plane has now crashed in Pennsylvania,'" Culbertson said. "It was clear to me without anybody saying it, that we were under attack."
Culbertson was, ironically, right in the middle of reading a fiction novel on terrorism and says it felt surreal being suspended above all the action unfolding below, watching our world changing forever.
"I saw that we were coming across Canada, and so I knew we were going to be over New England fairly soon. So, I kind of raced around, found a camera, video camera, and a still camera," Culbertson said. "What I saw was a big cloud of smoke coming out of southern Manhattan, going out over Long Island over the Atlantic. We were traveling pretty fast -- five miles a second. So, New York went over the horizon pretty quickly," Culbertson said.
It took another 90 minutes for the next orbit.
"As we crossed directly over Washington, D.C., I could look down and see the Pentagon and see the smoke coming out of the Pentagon and the lights of the rescue vehicles actually with binoculars," Culbertson said.
He learned the next day, the captain of American Airlines flight 77 that crashed into the Pentagon was his close friend, Charles "Chic" Burlingame.
"Chic and I had known each other since 1967. He and I were in the Drum & Bugle Corps together. We both went to naval flight training, and both flew F-4 phantoms," Culbertson said.
So, it was fitting Culbertson was able to play taps on his trumpet from space for their 30th class reunion.
Isolated on his outpost in outer space, Culbertson was also the only American to get that unique vantage point of our counterattack, 4 weeks later.
"Afghanistan is easy to spot at night because it's black. There are almost no lights there," Culbertson said.
"I was watching one night through one of the big windows, and I saw these flashes on the ground and said, 'Here it comes."
"It was the cruise missiles, and the B-52 attacks, and the fighters coming in," Culbertson said.
Years later, he met a combat veteran wounded in that prolonged war.
"He told me he was on his fourth tour as Explosive Ordnance Disposal Sergeant, and he just got hit by an IED and lost a lot of his body," Culbertson said. "I told him that I had seen some of the fighting from above, and he started guessing, 'Okay, a C-140?' I said, 'No, higher,' and he said, 'Were you in space?' And he said, 'Well, you were doing exactly what we have to be doing in the future, which is to work together internationally rather than fighting each other. We need to communicate. We need to build. We need to collaborate."
Culbertson says then, and now, he wished more people would picture the big picture.
"You can't see the fighting. You can't see the ugliness. You can't see the hate from space. You can only see that it's one world," Culbertson said.
"I think it's very important that we step back every once in a while and look at ourselves. Look at the beauty of the earth. Realize that we could make things as beautiful close up as we can from far away if we work at it and work together," Culbertson said.
To see Culbertson's notes from space after 9/11, go here.