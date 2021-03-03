PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you're thinking about buying a house in the Phoenix-metro area, get ready to buckle up for a bumpy ride. The number of homes for sale is lower than it's been in years, and that's driving up prices and creating chaotic competition, making it extremely difficult for buyers to get the house they want.
Valley real estate agent Shelley Sakala with My Home Group said she's never seen the housing market as crazy as it is now.
"There's a home that came on the market just this morning, and my clients wanted to see it," said Sakala. "I put in a request to show it, contacted the agent, and she already had multiple offers, and it just hit today."
Sakala said one of the biggest challenges buyers face is competing with "all cash" offers.
That's when someone submits a cash bid to buy a house instead of going through a bank loan or financing. A new program launched by Opendoor Wednesday is looking to level the playing field. Opendoor will now provide whatever cash a buyer needs to buy a house, dramatically increasing the chances their offer will be accepted.
"Even though sellers are getting multiple offers, there's still a chance, if there are contingencies with financing or appraisals, that the sale could fall through," said Michelle Meyers, with Opendoor. "So what this does is bring a degree of certainty for sellers that they will be able to move forward to their new home."
Opendoor's cash backed offer program does require buyers to get pre-approved. The cost is free, but OpenDoor will collect real estate agent commission fees on behalf of the buyer once the sale is complete. Buyers will have 120 days to pay back the money or set up a mortgage through Opendoor or their own lender.
"We want to be there to help them get into homes they so desperately want," said Meyers.
For more details on the Opendoor program, visit their website.