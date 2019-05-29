GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A high school graduation in Gilbert was extra special because, for many students, it was the first time they had met their "classmates."
The fully-online public school, Arizona Virtual Academy, held its commencement ceremony on Wednesday night.
Students from all over the state often only see their teachers and other students through webcams.
At this big moment in their lives, they said it was great to see others face-to-face for the first time.
"It's a great experience because you see the little name on the computer and it's like, 'Oh, that's that person.' And then you get to meet them at experiences like this or prom," said Samuel Roberts, a graduating student at AVA. "It's a great experience to actually interact with your peers."
Roberts is going to Arizona State University, where he received a Presidential Scholarship.
He's not alone in getting money for college. The graduating class is made up of about 140 students and has earned more than $500,000 in scholarships.
Brian Grgantov went to AVA for seven years and graduated on Wednesday, too. He says going to an online-only school helped him prepare for college.
"You're able to critically think more and adapt to the opportunities that come to you, and it's just a good platform where you can go at your own pace. You learn more discipline," said Grgantov.
