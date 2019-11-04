TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A year after a local boy was diagnosed with a polio-like disease called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), he's gaining strength and loves to dance.
Cooper turns 2 years old in December and has been battling AFM since September 2018.
"There wasn't a whole lot of head control. He had to work really hard to breathe, the extra movement," said his mother, Alexandria Hernandez. "The last time you saw him, he didn't have any of this-- his hands were completely flaccid, but now they have movement."
Cooper and his mom have been to three different states for various forms of treatment.
AFM attacks the spinal cord and weakens muscles and limbs.
Cooper is gaining strength to learn how to walk, talk, and eat on his own. Right now, he uses a feeding tube.
"We're still working on sitting unsupported, which he actually can do except he would actually prefer to dance," Alexandria said. "We're pretty sure he said 'mama' once, but it was a while ago, and he hasn't repeated it."
He spends his whole week working towards improvement.
"Cooper works out every single day of his life and loves it," Alexandria said. "He does physical therapy five days a week. He does occupational therapy three days a week and speech therapy three days a week. Feeding therapy, he does kind of sporadically. He also does acupuncture twice a week and sees a chiropractor once a week."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website, there were 236 confirmed AFM cases nationwide in 2018, five of which were in Arizona. In 2019, there are only 28 confirmed cases in the U.S. and none in Arizona.
Currently, there is no cure for AFM, and not much is known as to what causes it.
Alexandria's goal is to make sure Cooper can be independent someday.
"I don't think he'll ever be 'normal normal,' as far as that goes, because he'll never have a normal childhood. But I do believe that he's going to continue making significant gains, to the point where we're going to be surprised. Well, I'm already surprised where we are, a year later," she said. "If it keeps going at this rate, we're golden."