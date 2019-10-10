SALT RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A nonprofit is combating a problem in Arizona parks: graffiti.
Natural Restorations uses a biodegradable graffiti remover and a pressure washer to scrub away the vandalism.
"We'll keep doing it and hopefully spread enough awareness that might get the word out to not do that and leave no trace of where you're going," said Justin Ballard, who is on the restoration crew.
Thursday, Natural Restorations was working along the Salt River, erasing blue spray paint from a rocky outcropping.
"We're doing it because we believe everyone should have the opportunity to come out to nature and to the Salt River and to see it without graffiti painted on the rock faces," said Nicole Corey, one of the founders of Natural Restorations.
So far, the organization says crews have removed around 30,000 square feet of graffiti from parks across Arizona.
"People like that who are cleaning up, are heroes," said Jerry Reichman, a fly fisherman along the Salt River who observed Natural Restorations' work on Thursday.
The group hires military veterans to work on the restoration crew.
Natural Restorations also holds volunteer days, where people from the community can help clean up Arizona's wild places. If you'd like to learn more, you can find a schedule on their website.