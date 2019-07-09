PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix-area nonprofit is asking for volunteers to make sure every foster kid and every underprivileged child gets a cake for their special day.
The Arizona chapter of For Goodness Cakes started in March and is looking to help as many kids as possible.
"The thought of a child just not celebrating their birthday is heartbreaking," said Leslie Nilsen, the Arizona chapter leader of For Goodness Cakes.
The organization delivers birthday and graduation cakes to foster agencies to give to kids as a nice surprise on their special day.
"We don't deliver directly to the child. We deliver to the agencies. But the agencies tell us that the kids cry with happy tears and they're excited and surprised. Some of the kids have been in foster care year after year. So, we deliver them cakes year after year. We're just happy to give them something to look forward to," said Nilsen.
All volunteers have to go through an online orientation and a food safety quiz.
"Once they're in the 'Sprinkle Squad,' they have access to the cake calendar," said Nilsen. "The cake calendar has the cakes that the agencies request and the volunteers can pick and choose the cakes they're able to bake and deliver to the agencies."
Volunteers can bake the cake and deliver it based on their own schedule.
For Goodness Cakes opened in California and has chapters in four states with more than 700 volunteers.
In Arizona, there are more than 100 volunteers, and 75 cakes have been made.
"We've seen some amazing responses from the agencies," said Nilsen.
For more information about volunteering, visit their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.