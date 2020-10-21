PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Dallas Cowboys player and former University of Kansas star credits his former teacher for his success.
Linebacker Azur Kamara was reunited over Zoom with his former teacher at Frank Borman Elementary in Phoenix Wednesday. Before two weeks ago, Kamara hadn't talked to his former teacher Margaret Bradley since he was in sixth grade. But over the years, he never forgot her.
"She always had a smile on her face," Kamara said. "She was very nice overall, never got mad at anything. Always had a cool head and always had a smile on her. I love talking to her."
Bradley never forgot him either. She would use him as an inspiration to encourage other students to succeed.
"I use him as an example," she said. "He's touched on a lot of children's lives."
Kamara came to the U.S. as a refugee from the Ivory Coast. At first, he struggled with English, but Bradley helped him.
"She just kept pushing me every day," Kamara explained. "If she gave me something and I said, 'I can't do,' she's like, 'Nah, you can't say that. I know you can.'"
Kamara has this advice for others in his shoes.
"Believe in yourself, invest in yourself, listen to the people giving you advice, embrace those helping you on the way and always be grateful for those people," Kamara said.
Bradley said she was proud of Kamara. She plans to watch the Cowboys games to cheer him on.