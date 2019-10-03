TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A new Whole Foods store is opening near Arizona State University in Tempe.
The new store will open on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 750 S. Ash Avenue, which is located right off Mill Avenue.
The expanded store will feature traditional grocery store items such as: produce, bakery, butcher and seafood. In addition, there will be a hot and cold prepared food bar featuring sandwiches, personal pizzas, sushi and tacos.
There will also be a Nekter Juice bar and an in-store bar and restaurant called On Ash, which will feature pub-style food and local beers and wines.
This store will serve as a relocation of the current Tempe store at Rural and Baseline roads.
The first 300 customers on grand opening day will receive a custom Whole Foods Market Tempe reusable shopping bag and mystery gift card valued from $5 to $100.