MESA, AZ 3TV/CBS 5) -- Marcus Schmidt is your typical 9-year-old.
"I like to swim around and play with my dog, Buddy," he said.
He likes sports and plays basketball and baseball. His favorite team is the Diamondbacks.
"My favorite player is Paul Goldschmidt," Marcus said.
And, of course, he loves superheroes like Spiderman.
"He's kind of like me and deals with a lot ... like in his life," Marcus explained.
During a family camping trip last year, Marcus' Nana noticed her grandson was acting a little out of sorts.
"She kept telling us, 'You should probably keep an eye on him; those are signs of being diabetic,'" Marcus' mom, Alysha Schmidt, recalled.
Hours later they were rushing Marcus to the emergency room
"His sugars were well into the 600s," Schmidt said.
A normal reading, according to doctors, should less than 140.
He was transferred to Cardon's Children's Hospital, where tests revealed that Marcus has Type 1 diabetes.
"It was just like one of those moments. They told us, and calling my mom my sister -- your whole world is completely turned upside down," Schmidt said.
The family's new normal is a bag full of supplies and snacks.
"We always have to be one step ahead of the game," said Schmidt.
To help them do that Marcus wears a Dexcom G6 device.
"The Dexcom shows me my readings and the pump releases insulin to keep me level," Marcus explained.
The Dexcom app sends his readings to a smartphone or smartwatch. That way, Marcus is not the only one monitoring his blood sugar. His levels can be seen by his mom, teachers, and coaches. It's 24/7 monitoring.
"We have it set so if he goes to 80, an alarm goes off, so he knows, 'Hey, I'm dropping; I need to stop what I am doing and get something,'" said Schmidt.
The device and app help Marcus keep his head in the game and live his life like a normal kid.
