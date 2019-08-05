GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – Residents of Gilbert are about to see some big changes coming to their community. Gilbert Warner, a shopping center located at the intersection of Gilbert and Warner Roads is expected to complete phase one by mid-2020.
The 11-acre, 95,000 square foot shopping center will feature a two-story Planet Fitness, Black Rock Coffee, Luxe Nails, Pacific Dental and BMO Harris Bank to help meet the demands of residential communities.
Gilbert Warner will be directly north of Gilbert Civic Center.
This project is overseen by Remington Nevada, a commercial land development company based in the southwest.
Remington Nevada has also been in charge of retail projects like the SanTan Pavilions and the Villages at Troon North.
