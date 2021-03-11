PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hundreds of people in Arizona prisons will have the opportunity to work on wildfire prevention thanks to new legislation signed by Governor Ducey.
The Arizona Healthy Forest Alliance collaborates between the Arizona Department of Corrections and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM) that will allow 700 low-risk inmates to work on fuel mitigation. The pilot program starts in April. According to the DFFM, it will take two years to get to the full 700.
The program prevents wildfires and acts as a rehabilitation program, with many people getting a job with the state after being released from prison. Krista Countryman is an example of that. She battled drug addiction for ten years, racked up five felony possession charges, and was on her third stint in prison before joining the Perryville Fire Crew.
"It was real rehabilitation for me, it was physical, it was mental, it was emotional, and it built me back up into a person that felt capable of living a good life," Countryman said.
Countryman continues to work for the DFFM and is currently undergoing training to become a facilitative instructor.