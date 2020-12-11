PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new nonprofit is planning to teach Phoenix-area veterans how to weld so they can use those skills toward a career once they get out of the service.
Heavy Metal Welding Tech will offer welding certification so veterans have a way to support themselves and their family after serving our country. Charles Mann is a welder who is starting the nonprofit. He has family in the military and wanted to help veterans.
"We're doing this to honor our veterans. I mean, they've given so much of themselves to make sure we're free back here on the home front," said Mann.
The welding school will be 16 weeks long. There will be two classes of six students each.
"This is gonna give them an opportunity to better themselves," Mann said. "We're gonna help them find jobs at the end of the certification process. And at the end of, it's a tuition-free opportunity for them and you're going to get a tool bag with $600 at the end of the graduation ceremony."
Mann said there's been a lot of interest so far and feedback has been great.
"They're very happy that we're doing this," Mann said.
Heavy Metal Welding Tech is hoping to start classes next spring. But they need to raise $1.2 million to get up and running. If you would like to help donate or you are a veteran who wants to sign up, click/tap here.