New margarita van rolls into the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Did somebody call for an ice cream man? How about the "Margarita Man" instead? And, this might be a first for the Valley. It comes just in time for Memorial Day.
And this margarita van is colorful and bright. It's got the music, and it could soon be rolling into a neighborhood near you.
"I want some of that," Casey Franklin tells us. It didn't take long for him to buy in. "In about 30 minutes I had ten households texting me back saying, 'Have the margarita van stop at our house."
Casey found out about the margarita van while dining at Los Sombreros. It's the restaurants newest COVID-19 pivot.
"This is actually our catering van," Los Sombreros owner Geoff Schuman tells us. "It was kind of just sitting there at the restaurant, and we decided to be creative."
The van comes complete with burritos, chips & salsa, guacamole and their famous margarita's the "Steve-a-rita". "It's more of a top shelf margarita with a little bit of fresh lime juice, and a little orange liqueur," says Geoff.
For $35, you can get a small bucket. It's pre-mixed on the rocks, and it serves four.
"The response has been incredible," says Geoff. "I know other restaurants are doing similar stuff out there, but who doesn't love a good margarita."
To request a visit, just call ahead or reach out to Los Sombreros on Facebook.
"It's something to just kind of bring a little bit of hope and liveliness back to the neighborhood."