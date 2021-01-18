PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A dog rescue has opened a new facility in Phoenix and it specializes in mama dogs and their pups.
The new location for Almost There dog rescue is at 26th Street and Indian School Road. The 14,000-square-foot facility has 19 kennels, including six that are dedicated intake kennels. Those are used for the first two weeks of each dog's stay at the rescue so workers can check for illnesses.
Each intake kennel has its own air filtration and entry room so staff can suit up to prevent any cross-contamination. All of the kennels have isolate supply and return airflow and a separate drainage system.
"We just really made sure we did everything in our power to make it as sanitary, safe and clean so diseases don't transfer from one kennel to the next or one family to the next," said Ann Berderame with Almost There dog rescue.
They also feature a dim comfort light, so the dogs don't have to be in complete darkness at night.
There is also a special "mutternity" ward where the windows are big enough for workers and volunteers to see in but high enough so the resting moms and pups aren't disturbed by those walking by.
The facility's medical intake room is designed to vaccinate, microchip, evaluate, and bathe all pups when they arrive. All Almost There dogs are altered, micro-chipped, and up-to-date on vaccines prior to adoption. Puppies are $450 while mammas are $200.
Since the location opened on Dec. 9, 15 dogs have already been updated.
"We chose to save mama dogs and their puppies because that particular niche is very difficult to find placement for," said Berderame.
Almost There Rescue became a nonprofit in 2013 and has saved more than 1,200 dogs since then.