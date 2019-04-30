PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new, unique device could literally be a huge step forward for injured veterans.
It is called the exoskeleton. It's a device so durable it allows those with spinal injuries to stand and walk.
[WATCH: Device allows paralyzed Arizona vets to walk]
There are only 20 of the devices across the country, and the Phoenix VA Health Care System just got one of them for the first time.
"Whether it's Robocop or Ironman... the fact that it's reality is amazing. I'm blown away by it," said Dan Rose, a user of the exoskeleton.
Rose is a former U.S. Army sergeant who was paralyzed from the waist down in Afghanistan in 2011.
Sgt. Dan Rose chats with #Dbacks GM Mike Hazen. Rose will throw out the first pitch tonight vs #Yankees. Sgt. Rose was paralyzed from the waist down in Afghanistan. He will walk out tonight using an exoskeleton. #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/dL7ismNrWE— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) April 30, 2019
According to health workers, the device costs hundreds of thousands of dollars, but the Phoenix VA Health Care System got it for free because of a donation from the group soldierstrong.org.
Medical workers said the sky is the limit for the device’s use, including for those also recovering from strokes.
"I'm open to trying out all the applications in this device and use it to its full potential,” said Bruno Subbarao, a trauma specialist at the Phoenix VA Health Care System.
Medical workers said they expect the exoskeleton to be used every day, all day long.
Thanks to the device, Rose was able to stand and look into the eyes of his fiancée for the first time.
"She'll cry at a commercial, so she starts tearing up and I tell her, 'I told her I was taller than you,'" Rose said.
Rose was paralyzed eight years ago but threw out the first pitch at Tuesday's Arizona Diamondbacks game with the help of the exoskeleton.
Amazing! Eight years after being paralyzed from the waist down Sergeant Dan Rose throws out the first pitch at #Dbacks vs #Yankees #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/RRnWG0cxt3— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) May 1, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.