TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A new device created at the University of Arizona down in Tucson could be a game-changer in fighting ovarian cancer.
"Unfortunately, the five-year survival rate on average for ovarian cancer is less than 50%. And then late-stage cancer it's very poor. So we need to; we absolutely have to detect the cancer early," said Jennifer Barton, the UArizona Professor who created the device. Before this device, there was no way to detect ovarian cancer early.
"This would be the first of its kind of screening technology," said Barton. "I am super excited to be able to do this to fill a real need there in women's health."
The tiny device is small enough to fit into a woman's fallopian tubes and can tell doctors if a woman is developing early-stage ovarian cancer.
"Having had multiple people in my family, including myself, who have been affected by cancer, nothing excites me more than the possibility to increase the number of people who are cured of this disease," said Dr. John Heusinkveld, a UArizona OBGYN. He is studying the device in patients. Right now, some women who are at high risk for ovarian cancer choose to get their ovaries removed to reduce the risk.
"Women who have multiple relatives with ovarian cancer really have a dilemma about how long they can wait to have their tubes and ovaries removed," said Heusinkveld. Removing the ovaries makes it harder to have kids naturally unless they go through IVF.
"What we're trying to do is give women who are at risk for ovarian cancer another option besides having everything removed," Heusinkveld said. By getting screened with this device, the hope is women won't have to get their ovaries removed unless they want to.
"It gives them an option, and I think that's what it's all about is giving women and their physicians an opportunity to talk about their individual case," said Barton.
Right now, the device is still being tested on patients down in Tucson. The hope is one day, it'll be approved for high-risk patients to undergo screening every few years. The process to get it approved could take years.