SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Sweet! Scottsdale is the brand new location of our state's first build-your-own cream puff bar. “Beard Papa's" opened at the Scottsdale Quarter this weekend.
The luscious cream puffs are made with with pie crust on the outside and creamy custard filling on the inside. The flaky puff shells are freshly baked throughout the day,
Here's how it works. First, you choose your "shell." Pick from 8 flavors, including original, chocolate, green tea, honey butter, crispy almond, Oreo cookie crumble, strawberry and S'mores. Then, choose one of three fillings: vanilla, chocolate or green tea. Craving even more sweet goodness? There are even "desserts" on the menu, including Crème Brûlée, fondant and cheesecake, as well as blended drinks.
This unique cream puff boutique began as a small bakery in Osaka, Japan in 1999. Legend has it that owner Yuji Hirota had a fluffy white beard and a kindly nature, leading his customers to call him “Beard Papa.” The chain now has more than 400 stores in 15 countries with plans to grow to 300 stores in the United States alone. "We are the freshest, most-natural cream puffs that they sell all over the world," said owner Yasmin Rahimi.
Beard Papa's
Scottsdale Quarter
15147 N Scottsdale Rd. (Scottsdale Road and Butherus Drive)