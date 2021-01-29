GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A new adventure park could be coming to a growing area of Gilbert. Santan Adventure Park would bring a new option for families to get outside and enjoy mini-golf and go-kart racing.
SAP Holdings, LLC is proposing to the Town of Gilbert a 4.5-acre family entertainment center that would be located on the southwest corner of Santan Village Parkway and Knox Road.
If approved, the first phase would be located on 2.4 acres and consist of an 18-hole miniature golf course, 22-kart go-kart racing track, concession stand and a splash pad. The splash pad would be free and open to the public during operating hours. The second phase will be an extension of the park, but the design is undetermined at this time.
Ben Cooper with SAP Holdings, LLC said groundbreaking should occur this summer with a possible opening date near the end of 2021.
"Our team’s vision is to create an exciting place for individuals and families to spend wholesome, active recreation time together in the outdoors. Members of our group have been developing parks like this for many years and we wanted to build one here in our own community for our friends and neighbors to enjoy as well," Cooper said.
Santan Adventure Park will share a parking lot with the existing ice facility and Crossroads Park. Those facilities will not be impacted by the proposed adventure park.
The project is currently in the first review and is scheduled as a Planning Commission Study Session item for February 3, 2021 with the Town of Gilbert. A public hearing date not been set yet and the item is not scheduled to go to the Gilbert town council right now. More information on the plans can be found here.