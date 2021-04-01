MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Hunger is still an ongoing issue in the Valley. One in six people and one in four children still struggle with hunger statewide. Of course, the pandemic only magnified the situation.
Despite the state's economy slowly getting back on track, the need is still there for food donations and especially volunteers.
United Food Bank in Mesa distributes 75,000 meals a day and still leans heavily on volunteers to pack food boxes to send out to their 145 partner agencies. The donations help out more than 345,000 households in the East Valley and four other counties in the eastern part of the state.
Even with vaccinations rolling out, the need is still great.
"We need a lot of help with volunteers. Our emergency food bags raised up so we are building 26,000 a month. We used to be at 8,000 a month. Now we are at 26,000 and not only that, we need help sorting food drive donations," Grace Bishara, United Food Bank's corporate engagement and volunteerism manager said.
United Food Bank really is "volunteer-powered". According to information provided by UFB, more than 6,000 volunteers gave more than 5,000 hours of service last year. Volunteers are required to follow all safety and COVID-19 protocols while packing the food boxes.
"The feeling that the food bank can be there for the community when a pandemic hurts is just one of the most rewarding feelings you can have. It really put the importance of anyone can be there. Anyone can lose their job. Anyone can get sick. And we can all be there. It's (hunger) something that is kind of a hidden problem, so just to be recognized that we can all pitch in and help each other out. That's what life is about," Bishara added.
If you would like to help out, you can find the necessary forms by clicking here: Volunteer at United Food Bank.