PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An NAU student is trying to find the owner of a sentimental piece of a jewelry. It's a necklace that has someone's finger print, an engraving with the name 'John 1952-2007'. "I just saw the shininess of it," said Jordan Curtis who found it on a boat ramp she believes around a decade ago when she was 9-10 years old at either Canyon or Saguaro Lake after a boat ride with her family.
"There was no one around, so it wasn't like I was just going to leave it there," said Curtis. She held onto it through all of these years even when her and her family moved to North Carolina, now she's back in Arizona attending NAU and she's made it her New Years Resolution to find the owner.
"I'm sure they've thought about this person for so long, it doesn't just leave you," said Curtis. "This is very special for someone and I just want them to have it back." Curtis turned to social media to find the owner, her Facebook post has been shared thousands of times. It's going to take her awhile to find who it belongs to and she admits she has a bond with it. The necklace that has never been tried on that stares at her in her jewelry box.
"There is a connection with me and this necklace, I've had it for so long but I'm excited to give it back to this person," said Curtis.
If you believe this necklace belongs to you or your family, Curtis said you can email her at Leighcurtis2000@gmail.com with a subject line 'The Missing Necklace'.