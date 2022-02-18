PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Months of separation came to an end on Friday when dozens of National Guard members returned to the Valley. After a short ceremony at the Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix, more than 80 men and women ran into the arms of loved ones. Specialist Damion Garcia was one of them. "It's pretty exciting. For a while out there, you know, it was, we were busy but some days it just felt like we were never gonna come home so finally coming back, it's we're finally here. We did it," he said.
The group were members of Alpha Company, 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion. They helped provide communication services for other troops that were part of Operation Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield in the Middle East.