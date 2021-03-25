PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - You may miss it if you are driving downtown. But if you know what you are looking for.... you'll see it everywhere, and it is changing the face of downtown and the people who want to be there.
You can't walk more than a block without seeing a mural in downtown Phoenix. There are more than 150 murals in a 1.75 square mile area, and it's just the start of what some are hoping for in the downtown art scene.
"Downtown was built on the arts. Long before it was a place where people live work and learn, it was a place for artists," said R.J. Price, Chief Marketing Officer of Downtown Phoenix, Inc., which is a big advocate for the arts. "I'd say it's a talent magnet and companies want to go where there is talent in place. They want to fish out of a stocked pond."
"We love it. It is one of the reasons we chose to be in this neighborhood,” said Kell Dunkin, owner of local business The Churchill. You can see people throughout the day snapping pictures of the block-long mural behind his business. "The more murals, you see, people actually come to seek this place out, check out local artists,” he said.
Price says the sidewalk experience plays a big role. "It makes our downtown neighborhood so experiential. When people come for the first time back to downtown, they feel like they have been transported somewhere else and art has a lot to do with that."
As far as the value to downtown and its businesses, he says it's not about the physical value of property downtown. "It's really about how they are positioning they property for the future."
Price says more and more properties that weren't traditionally into the arts are seeing the effect it has on the rest of the neighborhood, and they are now starting to catch up.