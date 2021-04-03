PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A downtown Phoenix mural is being created in honor of one of the city's iconic councilman.
The finishing touches were being put on the painting of Calvin Goode at Second and Roosevelt street on Saturday afternoon. The mural shows Goode in front of the current skyline of Phoenix, including iconic buildings like the Wells Fargo tower and Chase Field. It also features the colors of an Arizona sunset. Artist Jesse Yazzie was on his ladder on Saturday, adding some color to the skyline. His partner Isaac focused on the portrait of Goode. Yazzie said he was happy to be a part of this project honoring Goode.
"I heard a lot of stories of him just building up the community and being one of the founders of a lot of positive change in the Phoenix area," he said.
Goode served spent 22 consecutive years on the City Council starting in 1972. He was the second Black man ever to serve on the council. He helped improve poor areas of Phoenix, supported disadvantaged youths and fought discrimination. Fellow Democrats called him "soft-spoken" but "lion-hearted." He was an intricate part of Phoenix's Black community and its civil rights movement. Goode died last December. Yazzie said it was essential to paint a mural in honor of Goode.
"Anything that is positive is worth mentioning, especially on a big platform. There's so much negativity right now in the world and I think a commemoration like this is only good for the community," said Yazzie. "He was a staple inside the Phoenix area, so it seems only right to give him a big ol' wall like this."
An amphitheater in Eastlake Park near downtown is dedicated to Goode. So is the Calvin C. Goode Municipal Building in downtown Phoenix.
APS owns the lot on Roosevelt Row and they offered up the wall for the Goode mural. Isaac will be out there on Sunday afternoon doing some more work on the mural.