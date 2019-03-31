PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The community came together to see a mural honoring civil rights activist César Chávez be unveiled in Maryvale on Sunday.
The mural is called Sí Se Puede and is at 67th Avenue and Indian School. It shows a family that represents the community and reflects the area's strength and resiliency.
"It's supposed to send the message that the family unit is kinda crucial to the success of this community and every other," said Isaac Caruso, who painted the mural.
He said it took him about a month to finish the projected.
The mural was made possible by Arizona State University and Chicanos Por La Causa.
"To do anything in contribution with that movement is a huge honor and I just feel blessed that I had the opportunity to paint for it," said Caruso.
He said the mural was one of the biggest he'd ever done and one of the most detailed.
"It's a beautiful rendition of the vision of the community and looking at what César Chávez meant by saying si se puede and working with our community and the farm worker movement and coming together with a mural that resonates and commemorates that vision that César Chávez had," said Pedro Cons with Chicanos Por La Causa.
Chicanos Por La Causa has been a huge help in improving the Maryvale community by providing assistance to those in need.
There was also a side wall that children helped paint on Sunday. It commemorates Chavez and the 50th anniversary of Chicanos Por La Causa.
César Chávez Day is Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.