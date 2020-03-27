Mrs. Arizona 2020 changes stigma of colon cancer after being diagnosed

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Her name is Jennifer Ruddle. She reigns as the United States of America's Mrs. Arizona 2020. And sitting on top of a mountain with sweeping views of the city seems to be a perfect perch, fit for royalty.

And by the looks of her childhood picture albums, wearing a crown was a role she seemed destined to play.

"I started when I was 8, and I'm not really sure how I got involved in it. I think my mom entered me into a pageant, and I just loved it," said Ruddle. "I loved getting dressed up. I loved meeting the other girls. There were always fun activities around it. So, I really enjoyed it."

When she turned 18 and began college, she left pageants behind until another career beckoned her back to the spotlight. She became an actress. Working steadily in commercials and various jobs in local theater companies, she made a good career of it. Now married for 17 years, she's seen both personal and professional success.

But looking back at a picture of a romantic trip with her husband, the energetic then 41-year-old, remembers feeling unusually fatigued, among other things. So, she saw her doctor, and never realized how instantly life can change.

"So, they did a blood test, and my doctor called that night [and] said, 'I don't want to scare you, but you have severe anemia and you need a blood transfusion. And you need to go to the emergency room right now.' So, I kind of thought it was a joke at first," Rudy explained. "I didn’t feel sick! I was climbing Mayan ruins in Belize a couple of weeks before this. They had found a mass in my colon. I'll never forget waking up after my colonoscopy and the doctor was standing there, and he said I've sent the biopsy out, but I've seen this before, and I'm 99% sure its cancer.”

She says everyone always tells her she doesn’t look anything like a stage four colon cancer patient. And she says that’s one of the main reasons why she returned to the pageant world. She wanted to change the face of cancer.

Colon cancer has long been considered the so-called "old man's disease," but now that's changed. Detection rates are on the rise for people under 50, and researchers still can't pinpoint exactly why.

"The American Cancer Society lowered its recommendation to start screening colonoscopies at 45. It used to be 50, but now it's 45,” explained Dr. Sunil Sharma, the deputy director of the famed T-Gen Research Institute and chief of Translational Oncology for Honor Health.

Dr. Sharma is among many physicians and researchers pushing to make young people more aware of what to look for.

"You need to be aware if you notice a change in bowel habits, like any blood in the stool," said Dr. Sharma. "[An] increasing amount of fatigue that persists beyond a couple of months, then I think you need to advocate for yourself."

In the meantime, Dr. Sharma says to stick to the basics like plenty of exercises and eat a good diet. "What is good for your heart and your general health, is good for your colon. So, that's one simple thing to remember."

Ruddle took her stage-four diagnosis head-on, owning all of it, even rocking her 4-inch surgery scar when she went back to competing and winning the Arizona state crown with a powerful message. "People look at me and don't see that I look sick," she said.

"They don’t see the permanent nerve pain in my legs that I have or the blisters I have on my hands and feet from the chemo. So, it's been a good opportunity for me to educate people about what that does to somebody. But you can still have a life through all of that. The number of people dying every year is heartbreaking. I've seen people I know pass from this, and I don't want to see anyone else die. I want to see colo-rectal cancer eradicated in my lifetime, so we need more funding. We need more research!"

Now, almost two and a half years post-diagnosis, she's beating the odds, and more determined than ever to keep climbing that mountain.

"I am stronger than I've ever been. I’m traveling and talking to people," said Ruddle. "Educating and bringing awareness, but I'm bringing them hope. It’s incredible to have that ability to give hope back to somebody. Nobody was going to tell me I wasn't going to beat this. I was too young and too full of life to let this stop me!"